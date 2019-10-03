Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 782.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,888 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,704.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. 626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

