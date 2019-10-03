Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 13,392 Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,974,000 after buying an additional 556,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,255,000 after purchasing an additional 80,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,841,000 after purchasing an additional 729,906 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,319,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

WLTW traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.97. 4,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.11. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $200.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

