Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.26 Million in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

In related news, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $129,774.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,326.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $417,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,510 shares of company stock worth $1,626,297 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOG opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

