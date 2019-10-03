Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2,649.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 116.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $98,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,485,794.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $1,112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,100,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,464 shares of company stock valued at $31,948,458 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.79. 82,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.