Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.