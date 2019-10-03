Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,778 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 220.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of LADR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 8,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 62.27, a current ratio of 62.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

