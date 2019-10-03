Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 15,273 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 501.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 214.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,804.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17,500.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.79. 4,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,141. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

