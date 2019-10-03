Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 114.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.68. 9,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,210. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.46.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $323,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,281.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,700 shares of company stock worth $5,073,562. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

