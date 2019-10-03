Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Shares in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,383,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,993,000 after purchasing an additional 329,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,048,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the first quarter worth about $240,779,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 103.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,555,000 after buying an additional 2,064,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.70. 29,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,215. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $69.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

