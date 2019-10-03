Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.47). Savara posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Savara from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Savara from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Shares of Savara stock remained flat at $$1.03 on Friday. 1,653,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.20. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Savara by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Savara by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Savara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

