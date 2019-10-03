Santos (ASX:STO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $7.70. Santos shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 3,610,037 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Santos’s payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

