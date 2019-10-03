Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,058 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 667,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after buying an additional 94,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,140,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNY traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. 57,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,623. The firm has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

