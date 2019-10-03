SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $19.05.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 12.97%. Research analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of SANDVIK AB/ADR worth $24,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

