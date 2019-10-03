salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.31.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. The company has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $50,249.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,397.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,565 shares of company stock worth $43,742,745 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.