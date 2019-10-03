Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Safe has a market cap of $16.08 million and $122,333.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00009420 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

