Ruff Hits One Day Trading Volume of $699,265.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and $699,265.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ruff Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

