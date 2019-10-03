RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Lifted to Hold at Vertical Group

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

RPM International stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RPM International has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $73,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

