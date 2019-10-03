Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock Position Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 1,374.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 478,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 98.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the second quarter valued at $521,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,084. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

