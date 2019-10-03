Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $132.50 to $132.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC downgraded Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.30. 17,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,714. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $5,802,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,708. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

