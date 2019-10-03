Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDS.A. HSBC lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 1,901,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $227.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $91.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

