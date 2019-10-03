Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,849 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.36% of United Community Banks worth $30,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 156,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,944,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock worth $214,150 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

UCBI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 3,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,309. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

