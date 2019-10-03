Royal Bank of Canada Sells 361,793 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361,793 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $35,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.77. 2,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,189. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.33.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $1,061,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,369.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,592,562. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

