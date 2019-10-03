Royal Bank of Canada Sells 189,435 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,435 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pentair were worth $36,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 354,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 52,187 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,848,000 after acquiring an additional 132,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 9,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

