Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $31,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 647,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,571,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 359,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $660,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 3,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,322. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.