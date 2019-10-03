Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 69,387 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,387 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.80% of Texas Roadhouse worth $30,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,074,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,140,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,146,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,676,000 after buying an additional 474,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,476,000 after purchasing an additional 564,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.85. 77,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,238. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.