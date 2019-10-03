Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786,683 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $32,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,191,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,379,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,331,000 after purchasing an additional 250,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 238,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

FNB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,460. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

