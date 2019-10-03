Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.39% of Amdocs worth $33,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 56.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $65.15. 14,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,834. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

