Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Total accounts for 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Total by 170.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOT. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of Total stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 110,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,751. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.31.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

