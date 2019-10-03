Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,474 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.83. 609,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,131,264. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

