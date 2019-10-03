Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 505,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,846,000. Mastercard accounts for about 9.6% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 65.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $2,219,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 140,143 shares of company stock worth $38,535,340 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded down $7.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,409. The company has a market cap of $274.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.30 and a 200-day moving average of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

