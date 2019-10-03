Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Makes New $309,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 489,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

