Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,238 shares of company stock worth $16,416,914. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.53. 47,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

