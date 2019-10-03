Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 254,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $13.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,316,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

