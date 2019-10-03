Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.98.

ROKU traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $106.10. 665,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,286,670. Roku has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,325.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total transaction of $552,095.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,079.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $3,289,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 145,419 shares of company stock valued at $19,559,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

