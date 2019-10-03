Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 300 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 320 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 293.29.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

