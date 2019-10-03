RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on RMR Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on RMR Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.91. 3,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,088. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.21.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $143.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. Analysts expect that RMR Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $23,490,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,295,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $13,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

