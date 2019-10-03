River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,664,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in Stars Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,478 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,644,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Stars Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,294,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stars Group by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 896,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 808,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stars Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Shares of TSG traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. 1,653,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,459. Stars Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.