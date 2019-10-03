River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.95% of Recro Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 3,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Recro Pharma Inc has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $248.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.31.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.45% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

REPH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

