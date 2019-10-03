River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 320,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Cerus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,983,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after purchasing an additional 211,548 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,493,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 853,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,006,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,996 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 48,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 98.69% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

In other Cerus news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 9,664 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $50,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,649 shares in the company, valued at $932,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $82,384.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $394,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.