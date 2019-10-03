River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.60 Million in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of NanoString Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 59,700.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 359,398 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 40,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 35,625 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $899,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,625 shares in the company, valued at $899,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,878 shares of company stock worth $3,085,098 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $751.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.76. NanoString Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $34.78.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

