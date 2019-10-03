River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 88,672 BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.74% of BayCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom during the first quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in BayCom by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in BayCom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 198,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCML. ValuEngine upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on BayCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of BCML traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,678. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.37. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

