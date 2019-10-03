River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 129,712 Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Vericel by 10.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 152.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Vericel Corp has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $660.73 million, a P/E ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 2.77.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vericel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.