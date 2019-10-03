Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0400 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Bancor Network, OKEx and DragonEX. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and $1.16 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Upbit, C2CX, Binance, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

