RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $264,154.80 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $264,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,761 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $389,411.44.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,556 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $306,643.32.

RingCentral stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,084. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $146.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,188.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

