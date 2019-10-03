Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Ricoh alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of RICOY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.95. 156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Ricoh had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ricoh (RICOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.