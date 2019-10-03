RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.35. The stock had a trading volume of 311,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,162. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $131.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

