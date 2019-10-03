RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,760 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 543.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,916. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,292.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.