RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,913,000 after purchasing an additional 147,043 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,220.75, for a total transaction of $1,953,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $55,917,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,336 shares of company stock worth $6,437,267. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $29.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,175.63. The stock had a trading volume of 496,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,329. The company has a market capitalization of $849.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,201.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,171.52. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

