RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 720.0% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.4293 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.