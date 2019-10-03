Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chegg (CHGG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chegg (NYSE: CHGG):

10/2/2019 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

9/30/2019 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

9/25/2019 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2019 – Chegg had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe CHGG does a nice job of bringing new students onto the platform, specifically during the beginning of the fall semester with students heading back to college. We also found based on talking to 20 students (as 11 students highlighted a more restrictive password situation) that it appears CHGG has gotten more stringent over time with password sharing.””

9/9/2019 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

9/5/2019 – Chegg had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe this looks like a solid TAM expanding acquisition that targets learners outside of a formal and traditional education setting. The world appears to be moving in this direction.””

9/4/2019 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2019 – Chegg is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. 1,854,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.78, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

Get Chegg Inc alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 4,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $179,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,686,153.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $8,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,059,971 shares of company stock valued at $43,778,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Chegg by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 109,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chegg by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,388,000 after buying an additional 837,801 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.